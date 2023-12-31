Man arrested for illegal take of deer, possession of elk, Kentucky wildlife officials say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) - A man from Bledsoe, Kentucky was charged after officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources Agency searched his property.

“While serving an arrest warrant for spotlighting and illegally taking deer in Harlan County, Conservation Officers Kyle Clark and Derick Creech observed several fresh deer racks hanging in plain view,” officials said.

The officers obtained another warrant to search the property and its buildings.

After the investigation was done, a 61-year-old man was charged with six counts of illegal take of deer and one count of illegal possession of elk.

