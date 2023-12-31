First Alert Forecast: Cold start to 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Milder weather for today, New Year’s Eve, but 2024 will start off cold. The cold air sticks around for days to come.

LAST DAY OF 2023:

New Year’s Eve will be a bit milder due to breezy southwest winds. Highs will be above average in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. However, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. By midnight, as we ring in 2024, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Make sure to dress appropriately if you’ll be outside. A few sprinkles or flurries can not be ruled out on the Cumberland Plateau.

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s can be expected by midnight. (WSMV)

HAPPY NEW YEAR:

Tomorrow will be a cold day. Morning temperatures will be below freezing in the upper 20s. Highs will only reach the low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK:

Every morning next week will start off with morning lows below freezing, in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be on the cooler side too, only in the 40s.

Tuesday, temperatures in the middle to upper 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday, the sky will cloud over. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Even a winter mix is possible in the northeast corner of Middle Tennessee.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy days with highs ranging from the lower to upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Friday night into Saturday, showers will develop. Scattered showers will persist throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will still be in the upper 40s.

