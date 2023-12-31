First Alert Forecast: Below average temps to start 2024

Highs for the first week of 2024 will only be in the 40s
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’ll be a cold night for New Year celebrations followed by a cold first week of 2024

It will be a cold night for outdoor New Year celebrations.
It will be a cold night for outdoor New Year celebrations.

It will be a cold evening across the Mid State for New Year’s celebrations. Temperatures will be in the 30s until after midnight when we fall into the 20s. Bundle up!

HAPPY NEW YEAR:

Tomorrow will start out in the 20s. Plenty of clouds will hang out through the morning, with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Every morning next week will start off with morning lows below freezing, in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be on the cooler side too, only in the 40s.

Tuesday, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday, the sky will cloud over. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. A few flurries could fly in the northeast corner of Middle Tennessee.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy days with highs ranging from the lower to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND:

Friday night into Saturday, showers will develop. Scattered showers will persist throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will still be in the upper 40s.

Sunday looks to be the drier of the 2 weekend days. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected.

