Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some

FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from China looked at data from nearly 8,000 people who were 50 or older.

They found pet ownership was associated with slower rates of decline in verbal cognition, verbal memory and fluency in those who lived alone, compared to those who live alone entirely without a pet.

The study authors, however, did not observe this association in those who lived with other people.

Previous studies have suggested there may be a link between living alone and an increase of anxiety and depression which can increase the risk of developing dementia.

Research has shown that losing the ability to find words is an early sign of dementia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
2 charged in connection to deadly Briley Parkway crash
Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
1 dead after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
Photo of missing 13-year-old Faith Ward
13-year-old missing from Oak Grove, Kentucky
Influenza.
First pediatric flu death of season reported in Tennessee
Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro highway shuts down after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.
Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday
Remembering the six people killed in a school shooting at Covenant Elementary in Nashville.
Top stories of 2023: No. 1, 6 dead after shooting at Nashville school
Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s can be expected by midnight.
First Alert Forecast: Cold start to 2024
Tourists walk around New Year's Eve sign ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec....
Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworks