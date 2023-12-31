1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after Dickson Co. interstate shooting

One person was hit and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was taken into custody and another was hospitalized after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting, according to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers went to a gas station at Exit 172 on Highway 42 South after reports of the incident.

When they got there, officers learned a driver fired shots at a car and someone fired back on I-40 westbound.

One person was hit and was taken to Natchez Trace Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is an active investigation and that more details will be released later.

