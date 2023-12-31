1 in critical condition after shooting at barber shop in Nashville

The victim was able to tell police what happened, but his condition was later changed to critical.
Barber shop shooting in Nashville
(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person is in critical condition after they were shot at a barber shop near the Haynes area in Nashville.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to 3700 Buena Vista Pike at Ware’s World Barber Shop on Saturday around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the waiting area of the barbershop. He told police that an unknown male suspect came into the business and fired several shots towards him.

After the shooting, the suspect then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was alert and speaking with officers after the shooting, and he was taken to Skyline Hospital for his wounds. When he arrived at the hospital, medical staff told police the victim’s condition changed to critical.

