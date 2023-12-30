Second arrest made in case involving Tennessee man who threw toddler against a wall

BAXTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A toddler died after allegedly being thrown into a wall earlier this month, and now, police say they have arrested the toddler’s mother after discovering her connection to the violent case.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Sara Mora, mother of 2-year-old Ventura Mora-Francisco, was arrested on Dec. 29 after allegedly helping her boyfriend, who was accused of throwing the toddler, flee from police.

Mora’s boyfriend, Ashton Cole Sensing, was arrested on Dec. 14 and had allegedly been avoiding law enforcement since Dec. 6 after a first-degree murder warrant and an aggravated child abuse warrant were issued.

On Dec. 2, deputies responded to J D Randolph Road and found the 2-year-old unresponsive. During an interview, police said Sensing admitted to getting upset with the child throughout the day while babysitting and throwing the child into a wall.

The toddler was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where doctors said the child’s injury was inoperable and not survivable, and the injuries were classified as non-accidental blunt trauma.

The toddler died in the hospital three days later.

Police said Mora admitted to taking Sensing to an undisclosed location after the incident, away from law enforcement. Sensing and Mora both remain in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

