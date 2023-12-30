Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults

Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault, which she said happened twice.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (Right) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Paula Abdul is suing former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault, which she said happened twice.

The lawsuit against Lythgoe and the show’s production companies was filed Friday in Los Angeles.

According to Rolling Stone, Abdul alleges Lythgoe sexually assaulted her twice.

The first alleged incident happened inside an elevator of a hotel they both were staying at while traveling for auditions during one of the early seasons of “American Idol” in the early 2000s.

Abdul claims the second incident occurred at Lythgoe’s home in 2014. That is when she was hosting “So You Think You Can Dance,” which Lythgoe also produced.

In the lawsuit, Abdul says she never spoke out before because she feared retaliation.

Representatives for Lythgoe and “American Idol” have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
1 dead after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Man found dead, shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot identified
Influenza.
First pediatric flu death of season reported in Tennessee

Latest News

Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
Top stories of 2023: No. 2, 5 La Vergne officers fired amid sex scandal investigation
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro highway shuts down after single-vehicle crash
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
Endangered zebra born on Christmas Day at Arizona zoo
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
Endangered zebra born Christmas Day at Tucson zoo