Nashville man’s car stolen from driveway; suspect seen pulling door handles

The man left his car unlocked with his keys inside.
Michael Warrick reports after a car was stolen from a man's driveway in Nashville.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cody Herrmann only moved to Nashville two months ago, but has learned a tough lesson.

His black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from his Spence Enclave neighborhood sometime early Thursday morning, according to Metro Police. He’d left it unlocked, with the keys inside.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects pulling on door handles nearby, in the minutes after Herrmann’s car was stolen. That person can be seen waving to someone, who then drives by in Herrmann’s Jeep.

“The worst part in the video is seeing my car being driven by someone except me and my wife,” Herrmann said. “I figured they would look in the back seat and see a car seat, my kid’s car seat was in there, my gun was in there.”

Metro Police crime stats show 5,555 vehicles have been stolen this year. 3,224 were stolen to this point last year, that data shows.

Herrmann moved to Nashville from Texas to start a business with his brother-in-law. Now that his car has been stolen, those plans have hit a snag.

“Seeing that dude continue checking cars after they already stole my car, it just pisses me off that they take a little thing and they go for a mile,” Herrmann said. “It’s rough, always thought it was going to happen to the other dude, but it’s happened to me.”

Metro Police encourage anyone who can recognize the individual in the surveillance video to call Crime Stoppers. They can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Man found dead, shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot identified
Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve

Latest News

A home was destroyed in a fire in Murfreesboro on Friday morning.
Mother, children escape Murfreesboro house fire
Man shows up to gas station after being shot
22-year-old shows up to Hermitage gas station shot, bloody
Man shows up to gas station after being shot
Man shows up to gas station after being shot
Car stolen from Nashville driveway
Car stolen from Nashville driveway