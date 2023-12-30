Nashville man’s car stolen from driveway; suspect seen pulling door handles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cody Herrmann only moved to Nashville two months ago, but has learned a tough lesson.

His black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from his Spence Enclave neighborhood sometime early Thursday morning, according to Metro Police. He’d left it unlocked, with the keys inside.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects pulling on door handles nearby, in the minutes after Herrmann’s car was stolen. That person can be seen waving to someone, who then drives by in Herrmann’s Jeep.

“The worst part in the video is seeing my car being driven by someone except me and my wife,” Herrmann said. “I figured they would look in the back seat and see a car seat, my kid’s car seat was in there, my gun was in there.”

Metro Police crime stats show 5,555 vehicles have been stolen this year. 3,224 were stolen to this point last year, that data shows.

Herrmann moved to Nashville from Texas to start a business with his brother-in-law. Now that his car has been stolen, those plans have hit a snag.

“Seeing that dude continue checking cars after they already stole my car, it just pisses me off that they take a little thing and they go for a mile,” Herrmann said. “It’s rough, always thought it was going to happen to the other dude, but it’s happened to me.”

Metro Police encourage anyone who can recognize the individual in the surveillance video to call Crime Stoppers. They can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.