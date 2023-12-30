Murfreesboro highway shuts down after single-vehicle crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro highway is closed in both directions after a driver crashed into a utility pole on Lebanon Pike, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Police said Highway 231 at Cherry Lane closed around midnight after a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Several power lines are down as a result of the utility pole being hit.

Police said injuries have been reported.

Lanes have since reopened, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map.

The crash is under investigation.

