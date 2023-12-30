First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather for New Year’s Eve

Temperatures will drop into the 30s just before midnight
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Milder weather is expected for New Year’s Eve, but the new year will start off cold

New Year’s Eve will be a bit milder due to breezy southwest winds. Highs will be above average in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. However, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. By midnight, as we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Make sure to dress warm if you’ll be outside.

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s can be expected by midnight.
Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s can be expected by midnight.(WSMV)

January 1 will be a cold day. Morning temperatures will be below freezing in the 20s. Highs that day will only reach the low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Every morning next week will start off with morning lows below freezing. Afternoon highs will be on the cooler side too.

Tuesday will feature temperatures in the middle to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, the skies will cloud over. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Thursday and Friday are partly cloudy days with highs ranging from the lower to upper 40s.

Friday night into Saturday, showers will develop. Scattered showers will persist throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will still be in the 40s.

