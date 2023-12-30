First Alert Forecast: A cold start to 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a nice holiday weekend, the new year will start off on a very cold note.

After a light dusting of snow in the Plateau overnight, we’re drying out today but keeping a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s this afternoon with a light breeze from the southwest around 5-10 MPH.

Sunday (New Year’s Eve) will be a bit warmer. Temperatures will be above average in the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky all afternoon. However, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. By the time the Music Note drops downtown at Midnight to ring in the new year, temperatures will be near freezing in the low to mid 30s, so be sure to bundle up if you will be outside partaking in the festivities.

We start off 2024 on a cold note. Temperatures will be below freezing in the 20s to kick the morning off on January 1st. Highs that day will only reach the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Every morning next week will start off with morning lows below freezing. Be sure to layer up and have the big coat on hand as you head back to work and send the kids back to the bus stop. Highs each day will be in the upper 40s.

It will be a mostly dry week ahead with just a small rain chance on Wednesday.

