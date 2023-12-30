22-year-old shows up to Hermitage gas station shot, bloody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he showed up at a gas station in Hermitage, shot and bloody. Witnesses said it all started at the Burning Tree Apartments nearby.

Witnesses told WSMV 4 that the man was shot at the apartment complex around 5 a.m. Friday. Then, the Metro Nashville Police Department said the victim went to Mapco.

The store clerk there told WSMV 4 that he locked the doors for safety and called police while applying pressure to the man’s leg wound until help arrived.

MNPD has not confirmed that the shooting happened at Burning Tree. MNPD only said that they responded to a nearby apartment where several people were interviewed.

Police said the shooting is not considered random, and the victim does not want to prosecute.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.