2 charged in connection to deadly Briley Parkway crash

The two men fled but were located by a shed near the crash scene.
Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
Fatal Briley Parkway Crash(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people who fled the scene of a crash that left one man dead have been charged, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Terrelle Butler, 20, and Kiyahn Hayes Woods, 22, both ran from the crash that killed Marqueze Boyd, 23. They both are charged with possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and felony weapon possession.

Previous Coverage
1 dead after rollover crash on Briley Parkway

On Friday at around 3 p.m., Boyd was inside a speeding vehicle when the driver, presumed to be Butler, lost control and flipped the car several times. The vehicle came to rest over a fence in the backyard of a home on Cabin Hill Road.

Woods and Butler fled but were located by a shed near the crash scene. A backpack, which Butler told police was his, was recovered from underneath the shed containing large amounts of marijuana, a pistol, cash and clothes.

An AR-style pistol and more marijuana were recovered from the vehicle.

Woods and Butler were taken to the hospital and upon their medical release, they will be taken into custody.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Police said more charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
1 dead after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
Influenza.
First pediatric flu death of season reported in Tennessee
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Man found dead, shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot identified

Latest News

Sara Mora
Second arrest made in case involving Tennessee man who threw toddler against a wall
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
Top stories of 2023: No. 2, 5 La Vergne officers fired amid sex scandal investigation
Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro highway shuts down after single-vehicle crash
Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
1 dead after rollover crash on Briley Parkway