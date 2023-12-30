2 charged in connection to deadly Briley Parkway crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people who fled the scene of a crash that left one man dead have been charged, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Terrelle Butler, 20, and Kiyahn Hayes Woods, 22, both ran from the crash that killed Marqueze Boyd, 23. They both are charged with possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and felony weapon possession.

Previous Coverage 1 dead after rollover crash on Briley Parkway

On Friday at around 3 p.m., Boyd was inside a speeding vehicle when the driver, presumed to be Butler, lost control and flipped the car several times. The vehicle came to rest over a fence in the backyard of a home on Cabin Hill Road.

Woods and Butler fled but were located by a shed near the crash scene. A backpack, which Butler told police was his, was recovered from underneath the shed containing large amounts of marijuana, a pistol, cash and clothes.

An AR-style pistol and more marijuana were recovered from the vehicle.

Woods and Butler were taken to the hospital and upon their medical release, they will be taken into custody.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Police said more charges are pending.

