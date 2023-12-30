13-year-old missing from Oak Grove, Kentucky
The teen drove her mother’s car to a Nashville gas station and left it there.
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Oak Grove Police Department in Kentucky is looking for a 13-year-old girl who left her home on Christmas Eve in her mother’s car.
Faith Ward, 13, was last seen at a 7-Eleven on Trinity Lane in Nashville. Police said the car was left there.
According to a witness, she was seen entering another vehicle.
“Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being,” Police said. “If you have any information on Faith’s whereabouts, contact the Oak Grove Police Department at 270-439-4602.”
Ward also has her white/tan Chiweenie dog with her.
