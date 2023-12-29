UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages

Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite icy conditions in the area.(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Residents in a North Dakota neighborhood received their long-awaited Christmas gifts this week thanks to a delivery driver’s extra effort.

Bismarck’s Highland Acres residents lined up outside the United Church of Christ Thursday evening to get their packages.

UPS driver Alisha Bandle Thomas stopped at the church to hand out the packages amid icy conditions in the area.

Thomas said it has been challenging trying to deliver packages because the roads have been covered in ice.

The delivery driver had a backlog of about 1,400 packages from Wednesday, plus what was delivered Thursday.

She said she wanted to make sure her customers got what they needed, so she made the stop at the church for them to pick up their parcels.

Thomas said she was glad to put a smile on her customers’ faces, especially during the holiday season.

