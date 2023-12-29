Top stories of 2023: No. 3, Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville

On Sep. 11, a sealed criminal complaint connected to the FBI raid at a West Nashville home was released by the Department of Justice.
Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home according to court documents.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This year is coming to a close, and WSMV4 is counting down the days with the top stories you clicked on throughout 2023.

Coming in at No. 3 was our story on the release of sealed documents following an FBI raid at a $1.5 million Nashville home in September.

On Sep. 11, a sealed criminal complaint connected to the FBI raid at a West Nashville home was released by the Department of Justice.

The complaint details the charges against Robert Clinton Thomas and the investigation that led to his eventual arrest at his home on Hill Circle Drive in Nashville.

Previous Coverage:
Top stories of 2023: No. 4, Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Year in review: Top stories across Middle Tennessee in 2023

Thomas faces several charges, including conspiracy, transportation of stolen vehicles, sale or receipt of stolen vehicles, mail fraud, and wire fraud. According to the complaint, FBI Detroit began investigating a group of people involved in numerous vehicle thefts that crossed state lines.

On Aug. 14, seven suspects were charged with conspiracy to transport, receive, and sell stolen vehicles. Ten days later, a grand jury returned an indictment on those people. After analyzing one of the suspect’s cell phones, Thomas was identified as a suspect.

Text messages between Thomas and the suspect detail his dealings with an auto theft crew in Nashville and provide them with fraudulent identifications, plates, titles, and VINs so that the stolen cars can be concealed, transported, and sold. In the complaint, it states that Thomas owns Elite Auto Partners, which is a used car dealership with a public-facing site.

However, investigators could not locate a business license or registration with the state. The complaint adds several instances where Thomas sent the other suspect fraud IDs, plates, titles, and VINs for the stolen vehicles.

The complaint then details the investigator’s probable cause through text messages, and then into the search warrant execution that was caught on camera by WSMV4 crews.

The complaint details how Brentwood Police were surveilling the home on Hill Circle Drive and observed several people suspected of being involved in stealing cars coming and going from the house.

Thomas was seen interacting with the suspects.

On Sep. 5, a federal search warrant was signed, and a day later, FBI Nashville executed it. Several fraudulent items, $2,700 in cash, window stickers to stolen vehicles, a Mercedes G63 Wagen (stolen from Los Angeles), and a Dodge Charger (stolen from Phoenix) were all seized.

You can read the 17-page criminal complaint in its entirety below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Body found shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot

Latest News

A home was destroyed in a fire in Murfreesboro on Friday morning.
Mother, children escape Murfreesboro house fire
Jeanette Gutzman, a beloved language arts teacher in Sumner County, was killed in a crash.
‘Beloved’ Sumner County teacher dies in crash during holidays
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
DUI checkpoint planned for Williamson County
One person was shot before running into a gas station on Old Hickory Blvd.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Hermitage