Top stories of 2023: No. 2, 5 La Vergne officers fired amid sex scandal investigation

It all began in December 2022, when Mayor Jason Cole reported rumors of sexual acts to the city’s human resources department.
Text messages documented in a third-party investigation into the La Vergne police sex scandal show the department’s chief knew about sexual misconduct.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This year is coming to a close, and WSMV4 is counting down the days with the top stories you clicked on throughout 2023.

Coming in at No. 2 was a story that began in the first week of January and carried on throughout the year as five La Vergne police officers were fired in part of an ongoing investigation into multiple sexual events between members of the department’s evening shift.

Following the firings, multiple lawsuits were filed and La Vergne even hired a new police chief.

A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews

The investigation started on Dec. 12, 2022, when Mayor Jason Cole reported rumors of the sexual acts to the city’s human resources department, according to an investigative report obtained by WMSV4 through a records request.

Cole said he received information from a source that Officer Maegan Hall was having intimate relationships with other members of the La Vergne Police Department. Those employees included Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Patrick Magliocco, Officer Larry Holladay, Detective Seneca Shields, and Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, according to the report.

WSMV's Brendan Tierney breaks down the shocking investigation.

All of the men admitted to having undisclosed sexual relationships with Hall, the investigative report said. It adds Sheilds told city officials Hall performed oral sex on him while they were on duty inside the police department gym before returning to their desks to finish the workday.

The report also uncovered a “Girls Gone Wild”-type party involving multiple officers and their families in a hot tub on La Vergne police Sgt. Eric Staats’ houseboat. The report says Hall’s top came off and officers were drinking heavily.

Hall, Lugo‐Perez, Powell, Shields, and Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan were fired. Holladay, Magliocco and Officer Gavin Schoeberl were suspended.

La Vergne has a 60-person police department, with 11 open sworn positions.

Staats, who is the La Vergne Fraternal Order of Police president, said he was aware of the investigation and none of the officers offered a comment.

WSMV’s Brendan Tierney combed through the 20-page investigative report and found multiple mentions of sexual acts being performed at the department’s substation, officers participating in open marriages with each other, and sending explicit naked photos between officers.

Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal reprimanded before

The report also said officers held football watch parties where officers drove under the influence of alcohol, kissed, and discussed having threesomes with Hall and their wives.

About 12 days after the initial firings, WSMV4 obtained personnel showed that many of the La Vergne police officers involved in a shocking sex scandal had at least one disciplinary action taken against them in the past.

WSMV's Brendan Tierney has a respond from La Vergne's police chief and mayor.

