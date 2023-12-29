Tennessee bank damaged after ‘large amounts’ of Tannerite shot by rifle

PALMER, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation into reports of explosions in a Tennessee town was solved when deputies discovered Tannerite was being shot by a rifle.

On Dec. 27, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Citizens Tri County Bank in Palmer. The bank had been damaged due to alleged “explosions” in the area, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Deputies said they were able to locate suspects who caused the disturbance and damage, which was caused by “large amounts of Tannerite that was being shot by a rifle.” The person who shot the Tannerite was issued a misdemeanor citation for vandalism and released with a court date.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.