Search for killer continues in nearly 20-year-old murder of Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After 17 years, Metro Nashville police are continuing to search for a 38-year-old man’s murderer in Nashville.

Police said Jose Luis Contreras was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex, Hickory Trace Apartments.

Contreras had just arrived home and was unloading groceries from a car when an unknown individual approached and shot him. Neighbors heard the shot and called 911.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motive behind this Dec. 26, 2006 murder remains unknown and no valuables were taken.

“Have info on the murder of Jose Luis Contreras? Please contact the Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5000,” MNPD said.

17 years have passed since Jose Luis Contreras, 38, was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex, Hickory Trace... Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.