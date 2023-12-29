Search for killer continues in nearly 20-year-old murder of Nashville man

The motive behind this murder in December 2006 remains unknown.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After 17 years, Metro Nashville police are continuing to search for a 38-year-old man’s murderer in Nashville.

Police said Jose Luis Contreras was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex, Hickory Trace Apartments.

Contreras had just arrived home and was unloading groceries from a car when an unknown individual approached and shot him. Neighbors heard the shot and called 911.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motive behind this Dec. 26, 2006 murder remains unknown and no valuables were taken.

“Have info on the murder of Jose Luis Contreras? Please contact the Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5000,” MNPD said.

