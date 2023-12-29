Pedestrian critically injured in Nashville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after a person was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in Historic Edgefield.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on South Fifth Street. The pedestrian was taken to Vanderbilt in critical condition, according to police.

The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash drove away from the crash before police arrived. The car was described as a dark blue or black Volkswagen sedan with significant hood and windshield damage.

Police are investigating. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police at 615-742-7463.

