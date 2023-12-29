Mother, children escape Murfreesboro house fire

Firefighters said a mother and her children were able to get out of the burning home before firefighters arrived.
A mother and her two children escaped a house fire on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
A mother and her two children escaped a house fire on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.(Murfreesboro PD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A mother and her two children escaped their burning home in Murfreesboro on Friday morning.

Murfreesboro Fire Department (MFD) crews responded to Teresa Lane before 6 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were visible and spreading into the interior attic. Crews worked to put out the flames and make sure no one was inside.

Firefighters said a mother and her children were able to get out of the burning home before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross will be assisting the family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Body found shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
DUI checkpoint planned for Williamson County
One person was shot before running into a gas station on Old Hickory Blvd.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Hermitage
A man ran to the MAPCO for help after being shot nearby in Hermitage.
Shooting investigation in Hermitage
Man accused of raping women at gunpoint in Nashville over Christmas week
Man accused of raping women at gunpoint in Nashville over Christmas week