Mother, children escape Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A mother and her two children escaped their burning home in Murfreesboro on Friday morning.

Murfreesboro Fire Department (MFD) crews responded to Teresa Lane before 6 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were visible and spreading into the interior attic. Crews worked to put out the flames and make sure no one was inside.

Firefighters said a mother and her children were able to get out of the burning home before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross will be assisting the family.

