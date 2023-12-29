Mid State crews prep roads for winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people are heading in and out of Nashville this week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Drivers told WSMV4 that the expected snow is at the top of their minds.

“I would rather stay in the house, because I don’t like snow,” Vicki Brown, who works in Nashville, said.

While Brown does not like snow, she said she can’t miss work.

“Being in healthcare, I have to go to work no matter what,” Brown said. “Rain, sleet or snow. We have to be there.”

With the winter weather on the way, crews are doing their best to make peoples’ drives as safe as possible.

NDOT loaded up trucks with salt Thursday and said crews are on standby to treat roads if needed. TDOT said while they aren’t anticipating anything major, they went ahead and brined the interstates and bridges in Nashville on Wednesday night.

“Right now, we just have to worry about entering to the different neighborhoods because the backroads are kind of slick sometimes,” David Bun, who lives in Nashville, said.

City and state crews are encouraging people to stay home.

If you have to drive, be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses. Leave plenty of room between vehicles, and slow down.

“Just be careful,” Brown said. “Don’t do the speed limit. Do under the speed limit.”

NDOT has a snow removal priority list for what roads get cleared first. You can also submit a request to NDOT to get your street cleared at this link: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/transportation/right-way-maintenance/snow-removal.

