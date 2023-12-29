Memphis man, Nashville teen arrested after speeding away from officers in van

Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Memphis man and a Nashville teen were arrested after speeding away from officers in a van on Thursday night.

Police said 32-year-old Gregory Bethea Jr. and a 17-year-old boy were arrested overnight.

Officers observed a stolen Ford Fusion near Summer Place that was involved in a crime spree last week in Midtown. The driver of the Ford, the Nashville teen, parked and later got into the passenger seat of a white Ford transit van. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the van fled.

A police helicopter followed the van on I-65 where it reached more than 100 mph. Both occupants were seen throwing items from the windows until the van parked in the Burning Tree apartments parking lot. Bethea, who was driving and the teen passenger fled on foot. However, police were able to quickly apprehend them.

Bethea attempted to give officers a fake name, but his suspended license provided his correct legal name. He’s charged with two counts of evading arrest, criminal impersonation, evidence tampering, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bethea is being held on a $39,500 bond.

The teen was charged in juvenile court.

