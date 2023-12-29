Man accused of raping women at gunpoint in Nashville over Christmas week

Police located the suspect and arrested him Thursday night.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after police arrested him for allegedly raping two women at gunpoint over Christmas week, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 26-year-old Treavon Midgett is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, rape, and aggravated kidnapping for two separate sexual assaults, the first on Christmas Day.

On Christmas morning, a woman reported that she had been asleep downtown under the threshold of a closed business when a man armed with a gun sexually assaulted her. Police said video surveillance that was recovered showed a suspect who fit Midgett’s description and a vehicle of interest.

In the second assault, which occurred on Dec. 27, Midgett allegedly met the victim at Mickey’s Tavern on Gallatin Pike. They allegedly struck up a conversation and he asked her if she wanted to go downtown, to which she agreed.

After getting into Midgett’s car, she became fearful and realized the interior door panel was missing. Police said there was no door handle and she was unable to exit the vehicle. Midgett is accused of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint before taking her to her home where she was able to escape.

“She ran inside, locked the door, and called police. Officers arrived and found that the door had been forcibly kicked in. The victim had locked herself in a bedroom and Midgett drove off,” police said.

Midgett was found and arrested Thursday night. During an interview, police said he admitted that he was the person in the video from the Dec. 25 assault and that he had met the second victim on Dec. 27.

