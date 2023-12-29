Hundreds of officers will be in downtown Nashville for New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Downtown Nashville will be bustling with thousands of people on New Year’s Eve and the Metro Nashville Police Department said it will have hundreds of officers present to help ensure safety.

Officers will be highly visible throughout downtown at the Bicentennial Mall and the Gulch area to help ensure safety for those attending Nashville’s Big Bash on Dec. 31.

“The MNPD strongly urges those celebrating the New Year to be vigilant and keep personal items close,” MNPD said. “If persons SEE SOMETHING suspicious or concerning, they are urged to immediately SAY SOMETHING to a nearby officer.”

Here’s what you need to know if you’re attending the Bash:

Event gates open at 4:30 p.m. The park opens at 5 p.m. A program featuring Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elle King and others will be televised nationally during the evening before concluding at 12:30 a.m. Persons planning on attending the show are urged to be aware of the “house rules” concerning prohibited items.

Road closures:

Road closures around Bicentennial Mall, north of Jefferson Street, include Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Avenues North, Junior Gilliam Way, and Harrison Street. Broadway downtown will be closed from Representative John Lewis Way to First Avenue.

Lost items:

Two separate plans are in place to reunite persons with lost valuables (cell phones, wallets, purses, etc.). Those who lose an item(s) while attending Bicentennial Mall events can go to the Visitor’s Center at Bridgestone Arena on New Year’s Day from noon to 5 p.m. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation will be operating this initiative.

Those who lose valuables in the downtown or Gulch areas can go to the lobby of the police department’s Central Precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Blvd., throughout New Year’s morning until noon to see if their item(s) were turned in to police. The MNPD will have dedicated staff at the Central Precinct to assist in reuniting folks with lost items.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.