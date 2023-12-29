First pediatric flu death of season reported in Tennessee

It wasn’t immediately clear where the child died.
Influenza.
Influenza.(MGN)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pediatric death associated with influenza has been reported in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The death was reported in the latest weekly flu statistics from the health department. The death is being reported amid a flu outbreak in the Nashville area.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the child died. We’ve reached out to the health department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

