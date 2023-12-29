First Alert Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories for the Cumberland Plateau

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Light snow accumulations of snow are possible in the higher elevations tonight

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cumberland Plateau for minor accumulations of snow. (wsmv)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Cumberland Plateau until 6 a.m. tomorrow. Some of the higher elevations could get up to an inch of snow by tomorrow morning. Overpasses and bridges in these areas could become slick. Use caution when driving.

A few light snow showers and/or a wintry mix continues to be a possibility through early tonight elsewhere. Clouds will linger into Saturday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs only in the 40s. A breezy south wind boosts temperatures on Sunday back into the low and middle 50s with partly cloudy skies. It will be dry on New Year’s Eve for any outdoor plans, but cold. Evening temperatures will be in the 30s.

It will be chilly on New Year's Eve with temps in the 30s by the time the clock strikes midnight. (wsmv)

THE NEW YEAR

January 1 will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us likely stay dry. Highs will be back in the low 40s.

Tuesday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the middle 40s. Wednesday turns mostly cloudy again with a chance of late-day showers as a cold front moves through.

We’ll stay in the 40s to near 50 on Wednesday, with another isolated shower in the afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 40s on Thursday and Friday with some sunshine returning.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.