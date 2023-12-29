First Alert Forecast: Snow/Rain mix expected today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We continue our First Alert Weather Day for Friday as a quick-moving storm system is set to bring some of us our first snowfall of the season.

A few flakes will fly this morning, but we’re looking for the majority of the ‘action’ to happen this afternoon and even through the overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for parts of the Cumberland Plateau from 6 p.m. tonight, until 6 a.m. tomorrow. This is not only the best spot to get some accumulation, but some higher elevations could even get up to an inch of snow by tomorrow morning. Overpasses and bridges in these areas could become slick even if they are just lightly snow-covered through tomorrow morning.

As far as the rest of the area is concerned, with temperatures expected to get above freezing today, we’ll see little to no accumulation today. If there was any accumulation it would be from a quick burst of snow that would quickly coat grassy areas and maybe your car. I do not anticipate any major travel disruptions to the day.

THIS WEEKEND

New Year’s weekend looks drier. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s for many. January 1 will feature a partly cloudy sky. A shower cannot be ruled out at this time.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s, with lows dropping into the 20s.

We’ll stay in the 40s to near 50 on Wednesday, with another isolated shower in the afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 40s on Thursday, with some sunshine back for the day.

