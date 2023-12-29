First Alert Forecast: First snow of the season expected Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We continue our First Alert Weather Day for Friday as a quick-moving storm system is set to bring some of us our first snowfall of the season.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the 30s this evening and overnight.

FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON

No major weather impacts are expected overall, but we could see some minor impacts, especially in higher elevations where accumulations are more likely.

Widespread flurries and snow showers will begin to develop Friday morning and through our afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a little too warm for any of it to stick in most areas of the MidState, but some parts of the Cumberland Plateau could get a little accumulation. However, I’m not expecting anything more than about an inch, if even. Watch out for some slick roadways throughout the day-- especially bridges and overpasses. You may need to get out the snow scraper Saturday morning for your windshield if you park outside. Most of the area will just get some flurries, or even a wintry mix with some rain.

Little to no accumulation is expected across the MidState. (WSMV)

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

New Year’s weekend looks drier. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and will be warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK

The start of 2024 will be a cold one! Temperatures will be in the 40s for highs and lows will be below freezing in the 20s every morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.