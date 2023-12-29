Family of crash victim ‘humbled’ by new TN law imposing harsher penalties for distracted teen drivers

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in Tennessee going into effect on Jan. 1 will impose harsher penalties on teenage drivers who are caught driving distracted.

The bill, named after Wilson County business owner, Eddie Conrad, means seven points will be charged to the driver’s license of anyone under 18 if they’re caught texting or looking at their phone.

Conrad was killed in July 2020, when his car was hit from behind by a distracted driver, pushing his vehicle into oncoming traffic. His wife, Joslyn Conrad, was seriously hurt.

“It’s very humbling, Eddie would be very humbled if this bill could save one person’s life,” Joslyn Conrad said. “It took a situation like this, here in this hometown, to bring attention to what needed to be taken care of a long time ago.”

Tennessee already has a Hands-Free Law preventing the use of holding your phone while driving, but amended the Eddie Conrad Act to not charge adults points on their license for distracted driving.

A recent USAA study for the first half of 2023 showed Tennessee was a top 10 state for having the most distracted drivers.

“I really hope it does help out and save a life, and wake up the kids who are now driving,” Eddie’s son, Brian Conrad said. “I want them to know when they take their eyes off the road for 3-4 seconds, you’re traveling two football fields. Realize what’s in front of you, keep your eyes on the road, it could be your family one day.”

Eddie Conrad, who was 75, was the longtime owner of Conrad Construction. His family is carrying on his legacy every chance they get, with pictures and memories of him on their business walls and work attire.

After Eddie’s death, the Conrad family posted a billboard, raising awareness against distracted driving.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.