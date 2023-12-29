DUI checkpoint planned for Williamson County

The checkpoint is planned for Carothers Parkway near Cool Springs Boulevard.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(San Diego Sheriff / Twitter)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has announced its traffic unit will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. on Carothers Parkway near Cool Springs Boulevard and will include officers from the Brentwood and Franklin Police Departments.

Additional deputies will be on patrol to deter impaired drivers and enforce impaired driving laws throughout the holiday weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

Grant funding is being used to hold the checkpoint.

