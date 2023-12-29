DUI checkpoint planned for Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has announced its traffic unit will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. on Carothers Parkway near Cool Springs Boulevard and will include officers from the Brentwood and Franklin Police Departments.

Additional deputies will be on patrol to deter impaired drivers and enforce impaired driving laws throughout the holiday weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

Grant funding is being used to hold the checkpoint.

