Caught on camera: Expensive guitar stolen from South Nashville music store in ‘brazen’ theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high-end guitar was stolen right off the shelf at a South Nashville music store.

Security video at Nashville Used and New Music shows a man putting the limited-edition instrument in his gig bag and putting his broken guitar on the display rack in its place, police said.

In the footage, the man walked into the store and asked for the guitar tech who just left for lunch. As he walked around the store waiting, the thief found a back corner and swapped the guitars in his bag.

Manager Ryan Shrader said another man entered the store just before the thief and left just seconds after. He believes the second man was an accomplice and distracted employees as the thief stole the guitar and replaced it with what Shrader described as “a dumpster piece.”

It took hours to even notice the $3,000 Gretsch Limited Players Edition Jet in Ocean Turquoise Sparkle guitar was missing because there was not an empty hook on the shelf.

“I felt like it was a pretty brazen move, but I was not too surprised,” Shrader said. “These days there is not a whole lot that surprises me. It’s disappointing, but like I said, these things do happen.”

He thinks the thief knew exactly what he was doing with the store understaffed right now because of the holidays. In the 48 years his family has owned the business, Shrader said he’s never seen anything quite like it.

They’re now trying to figure out if the thief wanted to resell the guitar or keep it for himself. They spent Thursday calling other stores around Music City hoping someone in will recognize the flashy guitar.

“Around 80% of the time we are able to stop these things or at least recover the items for the original owner,” Shrader said about buying and trading equipment. “It’s kind of part of the territory. I will say they seem to get more and more creative over the years, more savvy about techniques.”

Metro Nashville police are investigating the theft and trying to track down the thief before he can hit other music stores in Nashville.

Shrader is also offering a $200 cash reward for any information that leads to the return of the guitar.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.