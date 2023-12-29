Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A lucky sports bettor made his own multimillion-dollar Christmas gift.

According to multiple reports, Travis Dufner turned a $5 wager into almost a half-million-dollar payout.

He reportedly cashed in on a 14-leg parlay by successfully choosing 14 NFL players to score touchdowns in Week 16.

On Christmas Day, Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown cashed Dufner’s final selection to complete his parlay.

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before. I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this,” WPVI quoted Dufner.

He shared that he plans to pay off student loans, car payments while making some investments with his winnings.

