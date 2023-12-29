‘Beloved’ Sumner County teacher dies in crash during holidays

Tributes poured out on social media for the “beloved” Sumner County teacher after she was killed in a crash.
Jeanette Gutzman, a beloved language arts teacher in Sumner County, was killed in a crash.
Jeanette Gutzman, a beloved language arts teacher in Sumner County, was killed in a crash.(T.W. Hunter PTO)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A beloved Sumner County teacher was killed in a crash over the holidays, according to school officials.

Jeanette Gutzman, a language arts teacher at T. W. Hunter Middle School, was killed in a crash while visiting family in Knoxville, according to a Facebook post by Sumner County School Board member Allen Lancaster.

Lancaster said she was beloved as a longtime teacher at the school, having worked there for more than 25 years.

“My condolences and prayers to her family and friends and to the staff that was her extended family at Hunter,” Lancaster wrote. “Be in prayer for her students, both past and present, whose lives she touched both in the classroom and outside of it. She will be deeply missed by so many!”

The T. W. Hunter Middle School posted a tribute to Gutzman on Facebook, with several photos of her smiling alongside staff.

“To lose someone you love is never easy, no matter the circumstances, but even harder when unexpected and at the holiday,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. “TW Hunter is more than a school. It is a special place of community, of family, of teachers & faculty that are more than staff…they are friends. We grieve together.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Body found shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
DUI checkpoint planned for Williamson County
A mother and her two children escaped a house fire on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Mother, children escape Murfreesboro house fire
One person was shot before running into a gas station on Old Hickory Blvd.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Hermitage
A man ran to the MAPCO for help after being shot nearby in Hermitage.
Shooting investigation in Hermitage