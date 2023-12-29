‘Beloved’ Sumner County teacher dies in crash during holidays

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A beloved Sumner County teacher was killed in a crash over the holidays, according to school officials.

Jeanette Gutzman, a language arts teacher at T. W. Hunter Middle School, was killed in a crash while visiting family in Knoxville, according to a Facebook post by Sumner County School Board member Allen Lancaster.

Lancaster said she was beloved as a longtime teacher at the school, having worked there for more than 25 years.

“My condolences and prayers to her family and friends and to the staff that was her extended family at Hunter,” Lancaster wrote. “Be in prayer for her students, both past and present, whose lives she touched both in the classroom and outside of it. She will be deeply missed by so many!”

The T. W. Hunter Middle School posted a tribute to Gutzman on Facebook, with several photos of her smiling alongside staff.

“To lose someone you love is never easy, no matter the circumstances, but even harder when unexpected and at the holiday,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. “TW Hunter is more than a school. It is a special place of community, of family, of teachers & faculty that are more than staff…they are friends. We grieve together.”

