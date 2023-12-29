Arrest made after man critically injured after being stabbed in the neck

The victim remains in critical condition.
Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was critically injured after he was stabbed in the neck on Thursday and another man was charged in the incident, according to Lawrenceburg police.

Police said at about 8:24 p.m. officers went to a home on East Scott Street to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious man bleeding from the neck.

First aid was rendered and the victim was flown to a Huntsville hospital for life-threatening injuries.

A fight broke out between several people at the home, police said. During the argument, the victim was stabbed in the neck with a knife by an acquaintance.

Timathy R. Tease, 29, was charged with reckless aggravated assault — he’s being held on a $10,000 bond in the Lawrence County Jail. Tease is set to appear in Lawrence County General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Press Release: On December 28th, 2023 at approximately 8:24 p.m. Officers with the Lawrenceburg Police Department...

Posted by Lawrenceburg Police Department, Tn on Friday, December 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Man found dead, shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot identified

Latest News

Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Memphis man, Nashville teen arrested after speeding away from officers in van
First pediatric flu death reported in Tennessee
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run
Some snow flakes are possible in Tennessee on Friday!
When could you see snow in Tennessee on Friday?