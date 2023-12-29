Arrest made after man critically injured after being stabbed in the neck
The victim remains in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was critically injured after he was stabbed in the neck on Thursday and another man was charged in the incident, according to Lawrenceburg police.
Police said at about 8:24 p.m. officers went to a home on East Scott Street to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious man bleeding from the neck.
First aid was rendered and the victim was flown to a Huntsville hospital for life-threatening injuries.
A fight broke out between several people at the home, police said. During the argument, the victim was stabbed in the neck with a knife by an acquaintance.
Timathy R. Tease, 29, was charged with reckless aggravated assault — he’s being held on a $10,000 bond in the Lawrence County Jail. Tease is set to appear in Lawrence County General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
The victim remains in critical condition.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.