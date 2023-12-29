Arrest made after man critically injured after being stabbed in the neck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was critically injured after he was stabbed in the neck on Thursday and another man was charged in the incident, according to Lawrenceburg police.

Police said at about 8:24 p.m. officers went to a home on East Scott Street to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious man bleeding from the neck.

First aid was rendered and the victim was flown to a Huntsville hospital for life-threatening injuries.

A fight broke out between several people at the home, police said. During the argument, the victim was stabbed in the neck with a knife by an acquaintance.

Timathy R. Tease, 29, was charged with reckless aggravated assault — he’s being held on a $10,000 bond in the Lawrence County Jail. Tease is set to appear in Lawrence County General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.

The victim remains in critical condition.

