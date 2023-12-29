3rd person charged in homicide at Dodge’s in Clarksville

The third suspect was taken into custody on Dec. 23, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department has arrested a third person in connection to the January homicide of Jarlen Corbin.

Santanna McFarlin, 21, is charged with homicide and was taken into custody on Dec. 23. Otis Barns and Malik Hamlin had previously been arrested.

Prosecution is pending, and no further details can be released, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Corbin was shot and killed at Dodge’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard on Jan. 28.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

