1 hospitalized after shooting in Hermitage

MNPD officers responded to the shooting early Friday morning at a MAPCO station.
A man ran to the MAPCO for help after being shot nearby in Hermitage.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in Hermitage.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a MAPCO gas station on the corner of Central Pike and Old Hickory Blvd. just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

One person was found shot and transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

A witness said the victim was shot at a nearby apartment complex and ran into the station store for help. The witness said the store clerk locked the doors for safety and called police while applying pressure to the victim’s wound until help arrived.

MNPD officers are investigating a nearby neighborhood for clues as the incident remains under investigation.

