WATCH: Officers corral beaver found inside hospital lobby on Christmas Day

Some believe a beaver who snuck into a hospital on Christmas Day was looking for Santa's wooden toy department. (SOURCE: WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The holiday season doesn’t stop hospitals from filling up with those who need medical help, but one hospital in Tennessee had an unexpected four-legged visitor on Christmas Day.

St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett called their local police department early Monday morning to report a beaver that had snuck into the building.

When officers reported to the scene, they said the beaver had dammed itself in the lobby.

Aided by hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wrangler corralled the animal into a rolling cart before taking it back to a nearby canal.

Officials said they are uncertain just how the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with. Some speculate the critter was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
A fight between teenagers led shoppers to think a shooting was happening at the Opry Mills...
No shooting at Opry Mills, teen fight mistaken for gunfire, police say
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve
Less than 1" of snow is possible for most folks in the Mid State on Friday.
First Alert Weather Day issued: First snow of the season on Friday

Latest News

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source:...
Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with a call
A nurse in Nebraska adopted her daughter earlier this year, two years after the girl was her...
Nurse celebrates first Christmas with adopted daughter who was her pati
In two separate incidences on Friday, Metro Nashville Police officers had items stolen,...
Body found shot multiple times inside SUV at Nashville wrecker lot
A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.
Woman facing animal abuse charges after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital