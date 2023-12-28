Top stories of 2023: No. 4, Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church

On Dec. 1, a massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weeks-long investigation.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This year is coming to a close, and WSMV4 is counting down the days with the top stories you clicked on throughout 2023.

Coming in at No. 4 was a story about a massive marijuana grow operation that was found inside of a Tennessee church.

On Dec. 1, a massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weeks-long investigation, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched in November when neighbors of the church complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist Church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and conducted interviews of people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

After conducting interviews, SCSO looked into the property’s electric bill. The bill came out to about $3,000 a month, SCSO said — along with a high water bill. The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of booby traps being laid out for law enforcement, SCSO said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants both dried and live. Sheriff Frankie Gray said this is not a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” Gray said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

