Tanger Outlets hit with multiple thefts before holidays, police say

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – The newly built and opened Tanger Outlets in Antioch was hit multiple times by an alleged thief before the holidays, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

There were reported thefts at Gap, Ulta Beauty, and Carter’s, a children’s clothing store, according to affidavits. The suspect in the thefts, 22-year-old Lundyia Woods, is accused of stealing about $2,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta and $450 in merchandise from Gap on Dec. 10.

Woods, a wanted fugitive, then stole about $600 worth of merchandise from Carter’s on Dec. 19, police said.

Police recognized her from surveillance video, and she was taken into custody on Wednesday. She’s charged with organized retail theft, among other charges.

Thefts have been an ongoing issue at the outlet mall. It opened in late October. A woman was shot near Tanger on Christmas Eve.

Woods remains jailed as of Thursday morning.

