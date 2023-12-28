Tanger Outlets hit with multiple thefts before holidays, police say

The alleged thief stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from three stores, police said.
Tanger Outlets open in Nashville
Tanger Outlets open in Nashville(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – The newly built and opened Tanger Outlets in Antioch was hit multiple times by an alleged thief before the holidays, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

There were reported thefts at Gap, Ulta Beauty, and Carter’s, a children’s clothing store, according to affidavits. The suspect in the thefts, 22-year-old Lundyia Woods, is accused of stealing about $2,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta and $450 in merchandise from Gap on Dec. 10.

Woods, a wanted fugitive, then stole about $600 worth of merchandise from Carter’s on Dec. 19, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Woman shot near Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of Tanger Outlet shoplifters
Man wanted for shooting that injured woman at Tanger Outlets

Police recognized her from surveillance video, and she was taken into custody on Wednesday. She’s charged with organized retail theft, among other charges.

Thefts have been an ongoing issue at the outlet mall. It opened in late October. A woman was shot near Tanger on Christmas Eve.

Woods remains jailed as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
A fight between teenagers led shoppers to think a shooting was happening at the Opry Mills...
No shooting at Opry Mills, teen fight mistaken for gunfire, police say
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Top stories of 2023: No. 5, THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Hendersonville Police Logo
Hendersonville hospital targeted in threatening call
Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano...
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast
A pedestrian was hit by a car and transported to the hospital on Thursday morning in Nashville.
Pedestrian walks into traffic, gets hit by car in Nashville, police say
Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve
The Dickson County student drowned while on a school trip in Florida with the wrestling team.
Dickson County athlete taken off life-support on Christmas Eve