Sobriety checkpoint planned for New Year’s Eve in Nashville

MNPD and THP will be manning sobriety checkpoints on New Year’s Eve night.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department, along with help from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, will be working sobriety checkpoints on New Year’s Eve night.

Police said a checkpoint will be present on West End Avenue in response to New Year’s Eve celebrations and parties that usually coincide with excessive drinking.

So far in 2023, there were 1,272 alcohol-related crashes in Davidson County. Those crashes resulted in 836 injuries and 37 fatalities.

“The checkpoint is part of the Booze It & Lose It campaign designed to deter drinking and driving throughout the year, but especially during the December holiday season,” MNPD said.

