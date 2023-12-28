Search for suspect canceled, Mt. Juliet police allegedly lied to about incident
Police said detectives are following up on untruthful statements and inconsistencies by the person who reported the earlier incident.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Mt. Juliet police have canceled their search for a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on someone on Thursday afternoon.
Police said detectives are following up on untruthful statements and inconsistencies by the person who reported the earlier incident.
EARLIER: Mt. Juliet police are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on someone Thursday afternoon and could be running toward Charlie Daniels Park.
Police said officers are searching for a suspect who pulled a handgun during a person-to-person sale/exchange at Willow Creek Apartments.
The suspect is described as a late teens or early 20s man wearing a red jacket, black pants and white shoes. Police said he was last known to be heading toward Charlie Daniels Park.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.