Search for suspect canceled, Mt. Juliet police allegedly lied to about incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Mt. Juliet police have canceled their search for a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on someone on Thursday afternoon.

Police said detectives are following up on untruthful statements and inconsistencies by the person who reported the earlier incident.

EARLIER: Mt. Juliet police are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on someone Thursday afternoon and could be running toward Charlie Daniels Park.

Police said officers are searching for a suspect who pulled a handgun during a person-to-person sale/exchange at Willow Creek Apartments.

The suspect is described as a late teens or early 20s man wearing a red jacket, black pants and white shoes. Police said he was last known to be heading toward Charlie Daniels Park.

This is a developing story.

