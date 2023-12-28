Police release body cam video of beaver being rescued from inside hospital on Christmas Day

(Bartlett Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Police body camera footage shows the moment a beaver was rescued from a local hospital on Christmas morning.

At 6:45 Monday morning, the Bartlett Police Department received a call about an unusual imposter at St. Francis Hospital.

When officers arrived, they found that the beaver had dammed itself in the hospital’s lobby.

With help from hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wranglers corralled the beast into a rolling cart, and back to a nearby canal it went.

How the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with remains under investigation, but some speculate it was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
A fight between teenagers led shoppers to think a shooting was happening at the Opry Mills...
No shooting at Opry Mills, teen fight mistaken for gunfire, police say
Hendersonville Police Logo
Hendersonville hospital targeted in threatening call
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day issued: Snow showers expected Friday
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Tennessee pastor charged after being found with more than 100 images of child sex abuse material

Latest News

Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve
The Dickson County student drowned while on a school trip in Florida with the wrestling team.
Dickson County athlete taken off life-support on Christmas Eve
Sobriety checkpoint: THP
Sobriety checkpoint planned for New Year’s Eve in Nashville
MNPD and THP will be manning a sobriety checkpoint on New Year’s Eve night.
Sobriety checkpoint planned for NYE around Nashville
A fight between teenagers led shoppers to think a shooting was happening at the Opry Mills...
No shooting at Opry Mills, teen fight mistaken for gunfire, police say