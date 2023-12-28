Pedestrian walks into traffic, gets hit by car in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was struck by a car in Nashville on Thursday morning and the road was shut down for the investigation.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, an individual walked onto Hermitage Avenue and was hit by a car around 8 a.m. on Thursday. The person sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The car was reportedly traveling at approximately 30 miles per hour at the time.

MNPD closed Hermitage Avenue from Academy Place to Lindsley Avenue for the investigation, which remains ongoing.

