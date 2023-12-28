‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve

The Dickson County student drowned while on a school trip in Florida.
Jayelin Harper poses with football
Jayelin Harper poses with football(Dickson Sports Media)
By Jordan James
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hearts are heavy for a Middle Tennessee family after one of their youngest relatives died while on a school trip.

Jayelin Harper was visiting Orlando with Dickson County High School’s wrestling team last week to compete in a competition. During the trip, the group made their way to Cocoa Beach, where the 15-year-old began to drown after being swept up in a current, according to his family.

“We were kind of a little dumbfounded to the situation that happened with everything because he’s really not a swimmer at all,” Harper’s aunt, Keyonda Polen, said.

Eventually, the freshman was rescued from the water and taken to the hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Doctors determined that his brain was not functioning as a result of the incident. With that diagnosis, loved ones drove from Alabama to be by the teen’s bedside, and on Christmas Eve, they decided to take him off life support.

“Having Christmas Eve as a day to remember that this family had to make the biggest decision in life, and that was to let him go,” Polen said. “It’s very very hurtful, but we’re getting through it.”

His death has sparked several questions for loved ones as they are left processing life without him.

“It’s so many what ifs, whys, what could have happened, what should have happened that we’re just kind of looking for answers just to make sure that there was no negligence,” Polen added.

WSMV4 reached out to the Cocoa Police Department and Dickson County Schools but has not heard back as of Wednesday night.

The school district hosted a candlelight vigil in Harper’s memory several days ago, where dozens of students and staff came out. Despite only being a freshman, Harper is said to have touched many lives, leaving a mark that far exceeds the playing surface.

“To know Jayelin is to love him,” Polen said “That was our big baby. It’s kind of hard. It’s hard, but hey, we’re gonna remember him.”

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to go toward expenses to assist with transportation to his upcoming service.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
crash generic
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Tennessee highway
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day issued: Snow showers expected Friday

Latest News

One woman lost her home to an EF-2 tornado two years ago.
Tornado survivors offer advice to December tornado victims
WSMV
No shooting at Opry Mills, teen fight mistaken for gunfire, police say
The family of five made it out safely, but their two cats did not.
Family loses home, pet cats in fire
A pastor in Cleveland has been indicted after detectives discovered the man had over 100...
Pastor arrested after found with child sex abuse material
FEMA is urging people to read the entire letter, even if "ineligible" is printed at the top.
FEMA letter confusion