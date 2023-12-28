No shooting at Opry Mills, teen fight mistaken for gunfire, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A heavy police presence was reported at Opry Mills Wednesday night after some mallgoers mistook the sound of a fallen chair during a fight as gunfire, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers responded to the area after a call regarding an “active aggressor” was reported at around 6 p.m.

MNPD later confirmed that a teen fight at the Haagen-Dazs store broke out and caused metal chairs to hit the tile floor, which police say several people misheard for gunfire.

The mall was cleared, and no evidence of gunfire was reported. The mall has since reopened.

Three teens, two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old, were arrested for disorderly conduct in connection to the incident, according to police.

A teen fight at the Haagen-Dazs store in Opry Mills caused metal chairs to hit a tile floor, causing persons to mistake the noise for gunfire. MNPD called. Mall has been cleared of patrons. No evidence of gunfire whatsoever. Mall has reopened. No impact to movie theater. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2023

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.