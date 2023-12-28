No shooting at Opry Mills, teen fight mistaken for gunfire, police say

A heavy police presence was reported at the mall Wednesday night.
WSMV
WSMV(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A heavy police presence was reported at Opry Mills Wednesday night after some mallgoers mistook the sound of a fallen chair during a fight as gunfire, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers responded to the area after a call regarding an “active aggressor” was reported at around 6 p.m.

MNPD later confirmed that a teen fight at the Haagen-Dazs store broke out and caused metal chairs to hit the tile floor, which police say several people misheard for gunfire.

The mall was cleared, and no evidence of gunfire was reported. The mall has since reopened.

Three teens, two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old, were arrested for disorderly conduct in connection to the incident, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THP investigates a fatality crash on I-65 North in Franklin, TN.
Deadly crash closes interstate in Franklin
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
Popular Nashville pub announces closure after 40 years of service
crash generic
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Tennessee highway
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day issued: Snow showers expected Friday

Latest News

Jayelin Harper poses with football
‘Our big baby’: Family mourns 15-year-old who died on Christmas Eve
One woman lost her home to an EF-2 tornado two years ago.
Tornado survivors offer advice to December tornado victims
The family of five made it out safely, but their two cats did not.
Family loses home, pet cats in fire
A pastor in Cleveland has been indicted after detectives discovered the man had over 100...
Pastor arrested after found with child sex abuse material