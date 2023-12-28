Music City Bowl to honor ‘Music City Miracle,’ Titans legend Frank Wycheck during game

Frank Wycheck was found dead in his Chattanooga home on Dec. 9.
Frank Wycheck
Frank Wycheck(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The TransPerfect Music City Bowl will pay homage to the late Titans legend Frank Wycheck during Saturday’s bowl game between Auburn and Maryland, Wycheck’s alma mater.

Wycheck, who played for the Terrapins from 1990 to 1992, left a mark on Maryland’s football history, Music City Bowl officials said in a media release. Wycheck will be honored for those achievements, including the record for most receptions by tight end in school history (134) during the game.

Wycheck became beloved in Nashville as a Titan and known for his pivotal role in the “Music City Miracle” during the AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills in 2000. A video compilation of his Wycheck’s highlights during his time with the Titans and the Terrapins will be shown at the Music City Bowl.

The players will also wear helmet decals with his initials “FW” on gameday.

“Frank Wycheck’s legacy at Maryland extends beyond statistics; it embodies the spirit of our football program,” said Damon Evans, Maryland’s Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. “We are honored to join the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in remembering and celebrating the life of a Terps legend, especially on the same field where the ‘Music City Miracle’ occurred.”

Wycheck was found dead in his Chattanooga home on Dec. 9. His family said it appeared he hit his head and was later found unresponsive.

