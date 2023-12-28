More Tennessee counties eligible for FEMA assistance after tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More Tennessee counties have been deemed eligible for FEMA assistance after the Dec. 9 tornado outbreak.

Homeowners and renters in Cheatham, Gibson and Stewart counties can apply for FEMA financial help.

The help may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties are joining Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner, who were previously deemed eligible for assistance.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re applying for assistance:

or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To apply, call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov , download the FEMA App The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube

