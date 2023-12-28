First Alert Weather: Light snowfall on Friday

The first snow of the season is expected in higher elevations.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We continue our First Alert Weather Day for Friday as a quick-moving storm system is set to bring some of us our first snowfall of the season. 

I do not anticipate any major weather impacts overall, but we could see some minor impacts, especially in higher elevations where accumulations are more likely.

A couple of scattered flurries will develop across the Mid State late today, but that won’t bring any accumulation to the Mid State.  More widespread flurries and snow showers will begin to develop tomorrow morning and through our afternoon.  With temperatures expected to get above freezing tomorrow, we won’t have any accumulation concerns during the day.  Any snow that sticks around into the evening and overnight could cause some slick spots on overpasses and bridges, especially in the Cumberland Plateau.

In the Plateau, we can expect dusting to about 1″ of snow at most.  A good amount of that accumulation will be on grassy areas and maybe on your car, but as stated above, we’ll be watching overpasses and bridges through Friday night.

The rest of the Midstate is not expecting any accumulation for the most part, though a snow shower could quickly dust the grass in some areas.  There will also be rain mixing in at times across parts of the Mid State along and west of I-65.

THIS WEEKEND

New Year’s weekend looks drier. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s for many. January 1 will feature mostly cloudy skies. A shower cannot be ruled out at this time.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s with lows dropping into the 20s.

We’ll stay in the 40s to near 50 on Wednesday.

